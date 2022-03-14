Advertisement

US Customs: Nearly 150 grams of cocaine found in ‘high school cookbook’

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a cookbook allegedly full of cocaine from Trinidad and Tobago.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a cookbook that had a lot more than just recipes in it last month.

Officers at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, examined a package described in the paperwork as a high school cookbook on Feb. 17, according to a CBP press release. The package contained one hardcover book titled “The Multi-Cultural Cuisine of Trinidad & Tobago & the Caribbean.”

However, the agency found several of the 500 recipes and 32 colored photographs missing, cut out to make room for a rectangular packet of cocaine weighing 147.6 grams.

The shipment was sent from Trinidad and Tobago to an address in the Little Caribbean neighborhood of New York City.

“How was the recipient intending to cook his traditional callaloo, with all the pages cut up and replaced with cocaine,” said Area Port Director Michael Neipert. “Smugglers continue to conceal narcotics and other contraband in myriad ways, which my officers seize over and over every shift.”

February’s seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis, which covers ports of entry throughout the state of Tennessee and falls under CBP’s New Orleans Field Office.

The border protection personnel are trained to identify patterns and red flags that enable them to intercept shipments that may contain illicit and potentially dangerous goods, according to the agency.

U.S. importers provide advance information about container cargo, express consignment shipments and some international mail parcels bound for the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses this data to target and intercept high-risk shipments.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green
Teranga Academy
Teranga Academy coming to Bowling Green in August 2022
"The Big Conn" dives into the story of former social security attorney Eric C. Conn, imprisoned...
Apple to tell story of imprisoned Eastern Kentucky lawyer with ‘The Big Conn’
Aaron McQuady.
Ohio County grand jury indicts Sebree man for murder, assault charges

Latest News

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast of Japan shakes the capital Tokyo. (Source: CNN)
RAW: 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls invasion of his country 'dark time for Europe.'
Zelenskyy calls on Congress to do more
Wilbur Brown’s Megabucks ticket covered 13 weeks, each drawing from Dec, 25, 2021, to Feb. 19.
Oregon man checks forgotten lottery ticket from Christmas, wins $8.9M jackpot
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body