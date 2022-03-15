2022 Spring Fling at Bowling Green’s Fountain Square Park is this Fri. & Sat.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather is warming up, and this Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, is the perfect time to check out all of the new businesses in Downtown Bowling Green!

“We’re trying to get more stuff happening down here with all of the businesses, we’ve got new businesses coming in, and I know that the downtown area could use some love and shopping local from the community,” Jessica Hayes, an organizer of the event and owner of The Hearth Room, said.

This Friday and Saturday businesses on the square, and downtown, will have deals going on as people are invited to come out and shop.

“Baked has a deal on their cookies, Little Fox Bakery, Becky Brooks Vintage Store, an awesome little place,” Hayes said. Those are just a few of the places offering deals.

“Putting these events together makes it fun, something good for the family, or if you just want, you know, a date with your significant other, it just makes a great little vibe to come down here,” Hayes said.

You can come on out as the shops and businesses open Friday and Saturday. Hayes says many places have just switched up their inventory as well.

