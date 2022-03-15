Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wheat
Morgantown man charged with robbery at a Glasgow Subway
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green
The highly anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day celebration returns today
Bowling Green’s Blaze Pizza to celebrate Pi Day
COVID Kentucky 2-year Anniversary
Two years of COVID-19 pandemic: how we got here

Latest News

Glasgow robbery arrest
Glasgow Robbery Arrest
College street fire
College street fire
BG shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
Man indicted for murder
Man indicted for murder in Ohio County
COVID-19 2 years later
COVID-19: 2 years later