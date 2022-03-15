Former WKU, Colts star distributes shoes to students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After announcing his retirement from the NFL last week, Jack Doyle and his wife, Casie, return to Bowling Green.

The December 11th tornado did a lot of damage to the refugee population, so Doyle partnered with UnitedHealthcare and The Dreambuilders Foundation to give new shoes to students who were affected.

Students were welcomed by superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, Rob Clayton, and 150 pairs of shoes were handed out.

Students had the chance to hang out with Doyle and meet the UnitedHealthcare mascot.

Doyle says, “It was awesome to be able to just interact with them and see their reaction instead of being afar and just give them the shoes. Being a part of it was really important to Casie and I.”

The event ended with students taking off their old shoes and putting on their new ones.

