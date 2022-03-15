Furniture distributed to families affected by tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two truckloads of furniture went out today to help families affected by the December 11th tornado.

The National Baptist Convention of America, Inc. Home Mission Board –Disaster Relief Team hosted a Disaster Relief Furniture Giveaway in hopes that families can begin some type of normalcy.

Families were able to receive furnishings for up to two rooms.

Volunteers from across the country took part in today’s event.

Eduardo Rivera, student at Northeastern University in Boston, took is college spring break trip to help with the relief efforts.

Rivera says, ”We just came out here to Kentucky to help with the relief efforts to help people rebuild their lives. A lot of great people out here, a lot of stories that we’re hearing as we work both in Mayfield and where we are right now. Just moving around furniture helping people get their lives back in order and restoring hope which is our biggest mission.”

Their next step is to take six more truckloads and distribute those among Dawson Springs and Mayfield within the next month.

