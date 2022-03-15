Advertisement

Greenwood baseball takes season opener over Butler County

By Brett Alper
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood starts the season on a high note after defeating Butler County at home, 9-2.

The Gators quickly got off to a hot start leading 5-0 after the third inning before trailing away, despite a Bears comeback attempt in the fourth inning.

Greenwood will be right back on the diamond Tuesday as they take on Daviess County at 6 p.m. Butler County will play their home opener Tuesday against Breckinridge County.

