Greenwood baseball takes season opener over Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood starts the season on a high note after defeating Butler County at home, 9-2.

The Gators quickly got off to a hot start leading 5-0 after the third inning before trailing away, despite a Bears comeback attempt in the fourth inning.

Greenwood will be right back on the diamond Tuesday as they take on Daviess County at 6 p.m. Butler County will play their home opener Tuesday against Breckinridge County.

