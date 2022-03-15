Hage Tabbed C-USA Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball has now seen three athletes recognized with Conference USA Player of the Week awards this season as Brylee Hage was honored following a stellar weekend series at No. 24 Charlotte, the league office announced Monday. With the help of Hage’s hot bat, timely hitting and flawless defense in centerfield, the Hilltoppers won their first series against a ranked team since 2013.

Hage went 5-for-12 at the plate including her first collegiate home run and a pair of doubles. She added five RBI and a weekend slash line of .417/.417/.833 to help the Hilltoppers to the 2-1 series win over the Conference USA Preseason favorite 49ers.

The junior from Nicholasville, Ky., turned in two multi-hit games and extended her hitting streak to six games this weekend in Charlotte. She also delivered a pair of multi-RBI efforts in the Tops’ wins over Charlotte. In Sunday’s finale, Hage went 2-for-4 with three RBI and the first home run of her career, which tied the game in the top of the sixth at 7-7, beginning the Hilltoppers’ sixth come-from-behind win of the season.

WKU climbed to 18-4 on the season with the series win at No. 24 Charlotte.

The weekly award marks the first for Hage and brings WKU’s 2022 total to three Player of the Week honors from the league. The award marks the ninth Player/Hitter of the Week weekly award for WKU since joining C-USA.

