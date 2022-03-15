Advertisement

Hilltoppers Set for Road Game at Belmont

(WBKO)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball will travel to Nashville, Tenn., to face Belmont at 4 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 15 at E.S. Rose Park.

LAST TIME OUT

  • WKU took one of three games in its home series against Illinois over the weekend.
  • The Hilltoppers dropped the first two contests by scores of 12-7 and 9-4 before earning a 4-2 victory in the finale.
  • Starting pitcher Devyn Terbrak recorded his team-high third win of the season in the series finale, allowing just one hit and one walk to go along with a season-high seven strikeouts in 8.0 innings of action.

FRESHMAN ON FIRE

  • True freshman Ty Batusich leads the team in home runs (five), RBI (19), total bases (36), on-base percentage (.466) and slugging percentage (.750) while ranking second in batting average (.354) and walks (six).
  • Batusich currently ranks third in Conference USA for both home runs and slugging percentage while ranking seventh in RBI.
  • Batusich was named the C-USA Hitter of the Week on Monday, March 7 after slashing .471/.500/.706 in four starts while racking up eight hits – including a double and home run – to go along with two runs and 10 RBI against (RV) Kentucky and Hartford.

FIRST AIN’T FREE

  • The Hilltopper pitching staff currently ranks 16th in the nation with just 2.88 walks allowed per nine innings.
  • WKU also ranks 30th in the country with a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, compiling 135 strikeouts compared to just 41 walks.
  • Individually, Sean Bergeron ranks seventh in the nation with 0.43 walks allowed per nine innings and a 24.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

SERIES HISTORY

  • WKU and Belmont have met 51 times in program history, with the Hilltoppers owning a slight 26-25 all-time series edge.
  • The teams last met on March 3, 2020, with the Bruins earning a 9-7 road victory.
  • The Hilltoppers have won five of their last six meetings against Belmont.

SCOUTING THE HILLTOPPERS

  • WKU is 8-7 on the season following its three-game series with Illinois over the weekend.
  • Offensively, three Hilltoppers are hitting over .300 in Aidan Gilroy (.356), Ty Batusich (.354) and Tristin Garcia (.333).
  • On the mound, WKU has compiled a 4.64 team ERA while striking out 135 batters in 128.0 innings of action.

SCOUTING THE BRUINS

  • Belmont is 12-5 on the season following its series against UAB over the weekend.
  • At the plate, the Bruins have four players hitting above .300, led by Carson Shacklett who currently owns a .404 batting average.
  • Belmont’s probable starter for Tuesday’s game, Jordan Zuger, owns a 1.29 ERA to go along with two strikeouts in 7.0 innings of work.

