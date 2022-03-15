Hilltoppers Set for Road Game at Belmont

True freshman Ty Batusich leads the team in home runs (five), RBI (19), total bases (36), on-base percentage (.466) and slugging percentage (.750) while ranking second in batting average (.354) and walks (six).

Batusich currently ranks third in Conference USA for both home runs and slugging percentage while ranking seventh in RBI.

Batusich was named the C-USA Hitter of the Week on Monday, March 7 after slashing .471/.500/.706 in four starts while racking up eight hits – including a double and home run – to go along with two runs and 10 RBI against (RV) Kentucky and Hartford.