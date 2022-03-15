Advertisement

Ky. House, Senate convene in Old State Capitol

"Hear ye, hear ye!" Kentucky lawmakers met at the Old State Capitol Tuesday. The House of Representatives clerk was in full 18th-century dress.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers met at the Old State Capitol building in downtown Frankfort on Tuesday.

The building was built in the 1830s and was the setting for lively political debates until 1910.

Currently, it’s restored to the way it looked in the 1850s.

Legislators did roll call out loud instead of electronically. The clerk even dressed up in period costume, reading from a scroll to mark the symbolic moment.

