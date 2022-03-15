Lady Topper Golf Two Shots Out of First at Spring Break Shootout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Women’s Golf is in contention for a title at the Spring Break Shootout on Monday afternoon. The Lady Toppers shot a 4-over 288 and 9-over 293 in the first and second rounds, respectively, and are just two shots back from team leader Florida Gulf Coast.

WKU counted all 1-over 72′s in the opening round with scores from Sarah Arnold, Olivia Reed, Faith Martin and Rachel Rich. Arnold followed hers up with an even-par 71 at the 6,056-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club. She is tied for fifth after carding six birdies across the day.

Reed logged a pair of 72′s on the day and is tied for seventh overall. She’s just one shot back from the top five individuals.

Senior Kenlie Barrett counted a 1-over 72 for the Lady Tops in the second round. She posted a 4-over 75 in the opening 18 and is tied for 18th overall.

Martin followed up her 1-over 72 with a 7-over 78 in the second round. She’s currently in 35th. Freshman Catie Craig is competing as an individual and shot 6-over 77 and 3-over 74. She’s tied for 36th at the Shootout.

WKU will play the third and final round on Tuesday morning with a 7:30 a.m. CT shotgun start.

Results – First and Second Rounds

T5. Sarah Arnold – 72, 71 – 143

T7. Olivia Reed – 72, 72 – 144

T18. Kenlie Barrett – 75, 72 – 147

35. Faith Martin – 72, 78 – 150

T36. Catie Craig – 77, 74 – 151*

84. Rachel Rich – 72 – WD/injury

*competing as individual

