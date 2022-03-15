Lady Toppers Fall to Blazers in First C-USA Matchup of the Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis continued its 2022 season Monday afternoon, losing to UAB, 6-1. The Lady Toppers move to 10-6 on the year while the Racers improve to 9-5.

The Lady Toppers had won the doubles point for seven consecutive matches until today. The Blazers took victories on Courts 2 and 3 of the doubles matches, giving them the early 1-0 lead.

Going into singles play, UAB was able to clinch three wins in a row at No. 6, No. 2, and No. 5 in straight sets to give them a commanding 4-0 lead and the dual match win.

With the match already decided, the final three matches were played out.

The Blazers also took the decisions on Court 1 and Court 4, giving them the 6-0 advantage. Then, Paola Cortez was able to get WKU on the board, winning in a super tiebreaker for the third set, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-4. This made the final score 6-1, in favor of UAB.

“I thought we competed very well in doubles today. They just came up with one more point here and there to take the doubles point.” head coach Greg Davis said. “In singles, Paola had a very good win at three and Rachel had a very tough three set match with a very experienced player from UAB.”

The Lady Toppers continue the spring campaign this week on the road. They head to Alabama State on Wednesday, March 16, and finish the road trip at Alabama A&M on Thursday, March 17. Both matches will begin at 1 p.m.

Final Results

Singles (Order of finish: 6,2,5,1,4,3)

1: Adela Wasserbauerova (UAB) def. Cora-Lynn von Dungern (WKU) 6-4, 7-6 (7)

2: Sydney Clarke (UAB) def. Laura Bernardos (WKU) 6-3, 6-4

3: Paola Cortez (WKU) def. Mackenzie White (UAB) 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-4 (super tiebreaker)

4: Jana Hecking (UAB) def. Rachel Hermanova (WKU) 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 (super tiebreaker)

5: Vanessa Mellynchuk (UAB) def. Alexis Cramer (WKU) 7-5, 6-0

6: Maggie White (UAB) def. Sofia Blanco (WKU) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles (Order of finish 3,2)

1: Cortez/von Dungern (WKU) vs. Clarke/White (UAB) 6-6, unfinished

2: Wasserbauerova/White (UAB) def. Bernardos/Zegada (WKU) 7-5

3: Mellynchuk/Ratkic (UAB) def. Blanco/Martinez (WKU) 6-3

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.