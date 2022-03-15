Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Wheat
Morgantown man charged with robbery at a Glasgow Subway
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Judge makes ban on Bob Saget autopsy records release permanent
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery brings gourmet milkshakes to Bowling Green
The highly anticipated Blaze Pizza Pi Day celebration returns today
Bowling Green’s Blaze Pizza to celebrate Pi Day
COVID Kentucky 2-year Anniversary
Two years of COVID-19 pandemic: how we got here

Latest News

Glasgow robbery arrest
Glasgow Robbery Arrest
College street fire
College street fire
BG shakery opens in Bowling Green
BG Shakery opens in Bowling Green
Man indicted for murder
Man indicted for murder in Ohio County
COVID-19 2 years later
COVID-19: 2 years later