Slight Chance for Some Mid-Week Rain

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought us just a few more clouds, but temperatures were warm yet again. A weak weathermaker moves a little closer to the region overnight, with a slim chance for a shower or two.

A small shot for a shower early Wednesday

More clouds move in on Wednesday and there may be a brief light passing shower. It looks like most of the rain will stay to our south. Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the lower 70s. Friday holds a better chance for more widespread rain, with a thunderstorm also possible. The weekend starts cooler before readings warm right back up as Spring begins officially Sunday. Next week looks to start dry before another shot at showers Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. A stray shower possible early. High 67. Low 46. Winds SE at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 73. Low 53. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Breezy. High 68. Low 44. Winds S at 14 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 85 (2016)

Record Low: 16 (1993)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.13″ (-1.11″)

Yearly Precip: 12.75″ (+2.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 9.1 (High - Trees)

