BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will continue to decrease today, with warm weather on the way.

A few showers are possible on Wednesday

St. Patrick’s Day will be warmer than average

Rain will be more widespread on Friday

Today will be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s. More clouds move in on Wednesday and there may be a brief light passing shower. It looks like most of the rain will stay to our south. Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the lower 70s.

St. Patrick's Day (WBKO)

Our next decent shot at widespread rain comes Friday as a frontal system moves through. This cools us down just a bit for the start of the upcoming weekend before we warm back up again just in time for the “official” start of spring on Sunday!

