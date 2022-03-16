6th District Magistrate Town Hall meeting to be held at Chaney’s on Tuesday

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents of Warren County’s 6th District have come together to host a town hall, giving candidates running for the district’s magistrate position to meet with and answer questions from constituents.

“We just wanted one easy, accessible location for our residents to be able to talk directly with the candidates,” Katherine Fletcher said. She is one of the residents of District 6 that helped plan the event.

The town hall is Tuesday, March 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chaney’s Dairy Barn. “We have an agenda, so we have some prepared questions that we’ve sent to each one of the candidates in advance,” Fletcher said. That way they can share more about their platforms before taking questions from the community.

“We should be inviting anyone and putting our voice and our concerns out there so that way, our candidates know that they work for us and that we want to have a good relationship and a good partnership with our magistrates and our local elected officials,” she went on to say.

Fletcher also described the role a magistrate plays in the community, and how important of a position it is. “A magistrate really oversees the county agencies and departments and really conducts the business of the county,” she explained. “So, for example, if there’s a proposed development, or if there’s a local infrastructure that’s taking place, our magistrates collectively will make decisions to either approve or disapprove or make recommendations to the court.”

The three candidates running for Warren County District 6 Magistrate are Ron Cummings, Kelcey Rock and Shawn Helbig.

