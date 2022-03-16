Advertisement

Barrett Climbs Leaderboard as WKU Finishes Second at Spring Break Shootout

WKU Finishes Second at Spring Break Shootout
WKU Finishes Second at Spring Break Shootout(WKU Athletics)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf collected its best team finish yet this season at its very own Spring Break Shootout on Tuesday, finishing second with a final-round score of 3-over 287. Senior Kenlie Barrett fired a 2-under 69 on the day to help the Lady Toppers stay towards the top of the leaderboard.

“We put together some pretty solid rounds of golf this week,” said head coach Adam Gary. “We came really close to winning it all today and that stings a little bit that we didn’t. Regardless, it was still some of our better golf on the year and I commend the team for showing up to compete in the final round after a long road trip.”

Barrett closed out the final round at the par-72, 6,056-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club with four pars and a birdie to finish with a 2-under 69. She climbed 12 spots on the individual leaderboard, logging the best finish for the team at seventh.

Shooting 1-over 72 on the day was sophomore Rachel Rich. After withdrawing from round two, she bounced back with even-keel golf, logging 15 pars over the 18 holes.

Fifth-year senior Olivia Reed and freshman Faith Martin both posted 2-over 73′s for the Lady Toppers’ final-round score. Reed ultimately tied for eighth at 4-over 217 while Martin placed 28th at 10-over 223. The underclassman closed out her back nine with two birdies, one bogey and six pars.

Junior Sarah Arnold tied for 11th after ending the Shootout with a 4-over 75. She birdied her final hole of the day to finish at 5-over 218 for the tournament.  Freshman Catie Craig also carded a 4-over 75 and went on to tie for 34th after competing as an individual.

WKU Women’s Golf will close out its regular season with the Ironwood Invitational hosted by Eastern Carolina on April 4-5.

Results – Final

7. Kenlie Barrett – 75, 72, 69 – 216

T8. Olivia Reed – 72, 72, 73 – 217

T11. Sarah Arnold – 72, 71, 75 – 218

28. Faith Martin – 72, 78, 73 – 223

T34. Catie Craig – 77, 74, 75 – 226*

84. Rachel Rich – 72, WD, 72

*competing as individual

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in $1,500 BG Theft
Crime Stoppers: $1,500 Theft
Tristan Chase Settles
Logan County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help finding missing child
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
Mayor John Cooper comments about the need for a new football stadium.
‘We’re not in the stadium business’
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

Latest News

WKU Football Announces 2022 Spring Practice Schedule, Spring Game Date
BOWLING GREEN, KY - MAY12: GAME 3 of Conference USA Softball Tournament on May 12, 2021 at WKU...
WKU Adds Monday Game Against No. 10 Arkansas on The Hill
Unselds return bond to Rupp Arena
William Unseld and his son, Kade, return their bond to Rupp Arena
Bowling Green splits matinee with Logan County
Bowling Green splits softball, baseball matinee with Cougars
Belmont shocks WKU in extras
Hilltoppers Drop Extra-Inning Affair to Belmont