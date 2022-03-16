Barrett Climbs Leaderboard as WKU Finishes Second at Spring Break Shootout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Topper Golf collected its best team finish yet this season at its very own Spring Break Shootout on Tuesday, finishing second with a final-round score of 3-over 287. Senior Kenlie Barrett fired a 2-under 69 on the day to help the Lady Toppers stay towards the top of the leaderboard.

“We put together some pretty solid rounds of golf this week,” said head coach Adam Gary. “We came really close to winning it all today and that stings a little bit that we didn’t. Regardless, it was still some of our better golf on the year and I commend the team for showing up to compete in the final round after a long road trip.”

Barrett closed out the final round at the par-72, 6,056-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club with four pars and a birdie to finish with a 2-under 69. She climbed 12 spots on the individual leaderboard, logging the best finish for the team at seventh.

Shooting 1-over 72 on the day was sophomore Rachel Rich. After withdrawing from round two, she bounced back with even-keel golf, logging 15 pars over the 18 holes.

Fifth-year senior Olivia Reed and freshman Faith Martin both posted 2-over 73′s for the Lady Toppers’ final-round score. Reed ultimately tied for eighth at 4-over 217 while Martin placed 28th at 10-over 223. The underclassman closed out her back nine with two birdies, one bogey and six pars.

Junior Sarah Arnold tied for 11th after ending the Shootout with a 4-over 75. She birdied her final hole of the day to finish at 5-over 218 for the tournament. Freshman Catie Craig also carded a 4-over 75 and went on to tie for 34th after competing as an individual.

WKU Women’s Golf will close out its regular season with the Ironwood Invitational hosted by Eastern Carolina on April 4-5.

Results – Final

7. Kenlie Barrett – 75, 72, 69 – 216

T8. Olivia Reed – 72, 72, 73 – 217

T11. Sarah Arnold – 72, 71, 75 – 218

28. Faith Martin – 72, 78, 73 – 223

T34. Catie Craig – 77, 74, 75 – 226*

84. Rachel Rich – 72, WD, 72

*competing as individual

