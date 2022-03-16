Advertisement

BG City Commission meet to discuss downtown entertainment district

The BG City Commission meeting held another meeting about the entertainment district
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green City Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the downtown entertainment district.

The commissioners agreed to move forward with drafting an ordinance for the entertainment district, which would allow them to apply to the state for an entertainment destination center license.

Regular city commission meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. during the first and third Tuesday of each month.

