Advertisement

Biden signs renewed domestic violence law

President Joe Biden signed the renewed Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden signed a domestic violence law Wednesday that extends protections to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The revived Violence Against Women Act passed as part of a $1.5 trillion government funding package in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in Congress.

The new version is designed to strengthen rape prevention and education efforts as well as training for those in law enforcement and the judicial system.

Biden worked on the original law as a senator.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also helped write and pass the original bill as a House member in 1994, called it “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Willliam C. Jones, 22, of Henderson, Ky arrested in Edmonson Co. theft case
Security camera alerts Edmonson Co. property owner of early morning theft
11-year-old Tristan Settles
Search now expands for missing Logan County 11-year-old
Suspects in $1,500 BG Theft
Crime Stoppers: $1,500 Theft
Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death
Tristan Chase Settles
Logan County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help finding missing child

Latest News

Smoke is seen in the sky in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday after a Russian missile strike.
Russian missiles hit near Lviv airport as strikes continue
BGPD shooting
BGPD respond to suspected shooting at Lampkin Park
Russia may have the more powerful military, but Ukrainians say their tenacity and...
Volunteers get creative assisting Ukrainian troops
View from the Hill: WKU’s Student Accessibility Resource Center offers assistance to deaf and hard of hearing
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each...
Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war