Bowling Green splits softball, baseball matinee with Cougars

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The reigning 4th region Purples baseball team opened its season firing like a cannon, while their softball counterparts watched their season opener slip away.

Bowling Green baseball opens its season with a 19-0 mercy-rule victory over the Logan County Cougars. A few feet away, the Lady Cougars softball, down 6-1 at one point in the fourth inning, came from behind to defeat the Purples in eight innings, 9-8.

Purples baseball will carry its dominant start to Franklin-Simpson on Friday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m, while the Cougars look to rebound on the road against South Warren on Thursday, March 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Bowling Green softball will head to Edmonson County next Monday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m, while Cougars softball will take its confidence back home to host Christian County on Thursday, March 17 at 6:15 p.m.

