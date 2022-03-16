Crime Stoppers: $1,500 Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say on March 10, 2022 an officer responded to a shoplifting call at a Bowling Green retail store, and saw a woman running from loss prevention employees to a waiting pickup.

Later, video surveillance showed a man and a woman enter the store together. The woman is seen removing the security tags from merchandise. The man then leaves the store and goes to a black truck in the parking lot. Police say the woman had $1,500 in merchandise when when she was confronted by employees, and ran to the pickup.

The suspects are described as a white male with a beard, wearing a faded red long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and a ball cap. The woman was wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, light colored pants, and glasses.

They left the store in a flat black pickup with a tool box in the bed.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

