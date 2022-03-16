Downtown entertainment district talk continues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Idea’s for an entertainment district came from the success in other surrounding city’s to bring new people to Bowling Green.

The city’s Board of Commissions met last night to hear from officials and the public to straighten out concerns for the proposal.

“We’re looking to drive commerce to downtown Bowling Green. To increase commerce that are in your pockets,” says the commission board.

Many issues stem from the lack of sanitation and security in the area during these events.

Manager of Cliffs of Moher Irish Pub says, “Those people are still potentially causing those issues and clean-up for us, but not necessarily returned business for us. So if we’re sending business out the door, but we’re still cleaning up after that and from people that are migrating from other businesses...that is a concern.”

Other business owners are in favor due to the amount of people these events can bring to the downtown area.

“I’ve only had the store open for a year now, but one of the things I know we could benefit from and everyone around the square and downtown can benefit from is the foot traffic,” says Jessica Hayes, owner of The Hearth Room.

The city of Bowling Green says they will adapt and make changes where issues could occur if the plan moves forward.

