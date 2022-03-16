Advertisement

A gloomy, but mild day

Staying cloudy with passing light rain showers
A gloomy, but mild day
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are halfway through the month and halfway through the week! Today’s weather will be different depending where in the region you live.

  • Clouds and light rain showers today
  • Warm, with clouds and sun for St. Patrick’s Day
  • Widespread rain and a few t-storms on Friday

Our most northern counties will have the sunnier, warmer day compared to Bowling Green and points south, who may be locked into more clouds and passing light rain showers.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast

Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s- lower 70s. More widespread rain moves in on Friday and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The weekend starts cooler with highs in the 50s for our final day of winter. Spring officially Sunday and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

Spring Begins
Spring Begins

Next week looks to start warm and dry before another shot at showers Tuesday.

