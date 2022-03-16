A gloomy, but mild day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are halfway through the month and halfway through the week! Today’s weather will be different depending where in the region you live.

Clouds and light rain showers today

Warm, with clouds and sun for St. Patrick’s Day

Widespread rain and a few t-storms on Friday

Our most northern counties will have the sunnier, warmer day compared to Bowling Green and points south, who may be locked into more clouds and passing light rain showers.

Today's Forecast (WBKO)

Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s- lower 70s. More widespread rain moves in on Friday and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The weekend starts cooler with highs in the 50s for our final day of winter. Spring officially Sunday and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s.

Spring Begins (WBKO)

Next week looks to start warm and dry before another shot at showers Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.