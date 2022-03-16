Hilltoppers Drop Extra-Inning Affair to Belmont

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball fell to Belmont, 8-7, in a 10-inning contest on Tuesday night at E.S. Rose Park.

The Hilltoppers entered the ninth inning with a 7-3 lead, but the Bruins rallied back with four runs in the frame before coming away with the 8-7 win in extras.

“You have to finish games and we certainly didn’t finish the game,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “We put ourselves in a position to win and be successful and we just didn’t execute late in the game. Whether it’s on the mound, obviously we gave them way too many free bases. Whether it’s defensively, we made a couple mistakes there too. No matter who you play or where you play, you have to be able to finish, and we certainly didn’t do that tonight.”

Bill Duby earned the starting nod for WKU, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out one in 3.2 innings of work. The Hilltoppers utilized eight pitchers from there, with the group combining to allow six hits and six runs (two earned) while recording two strikeouts in 6.0 frames.

At the plate, WKU racked up 14 hits and four walks, with five players producing multi-hit performances. Matthew Meyer led the way, going 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored, while Tristin Garcia, Aidan Gilroy, Jackson Gray and Brian McAuliffe all added two hits apiece.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.