Instruments for musicians affected by Western Ky. tornado outbreak set to be delivered

About a thousand instruments have been donated. Some coming as far away as England.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A musical instrument donation drive for the people affected by the historic December tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky is moving to the distribution phase.

It’s called the WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort.

The last batch of donated instruments are in the basement of Currier’s Music World in Richmond. This past weekend volunteers, came by to clean, tune and re-string hundreds of instruments destined for the people of Western Kentucky.

“I got to do what I was supposed to do. I got to do the music part,” said Cathy Currier, Currier’s Music World owner. “I go to bed having a hard time sleeping at night going ‘I hope that person appreciates and loves that Z-28 or that beautiful Gratz guitar or that neat little Dobro guitar.’”

The distribution phase will start this weekend.

