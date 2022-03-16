Advertisement

Local business on bypass still recovering from tornado damage

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many local businesses in the Bowling Green area suffered big loss after the tornadoes took place in December.

One of them was Wishy-Washy, which is also known as the oldest laundromat in the city.

WBKO News spoke with their owner for more details on their journey to recovery. “The hardest part of this all was probably seeing the bypass damage,” Cinda Arnold stated. “It took weeks to get the electricity, water, and gas back up... but the issue is that it’s still dark through here at night... and all of our windows are boarded up,” she said.

Cindy later mentioned that their landlord still has to decide what the future of the laundromat entails. “I’m hopeful they’re going to rebuild and give us a little revamp so that small business owners can still serve the local community,” she added.

The owner also said she is very thankful for their loyal clientele for keeping them afloat during such a tragic time in the community. To learn more about the local business, click here.

FBI Joins search for missing Logan County 11-year-old boy
Public Safety Dispatch Academy- Class 141
DCJT announces Public Safety Dispatch Academy Class 141
Poppy's Field Trip visits Temple Hill Elementary
Poppy's Field Trip - Temple Hill Elementary
BGPD shooting
BGPD respond to suspected shooting at Lampkin Park