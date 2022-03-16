Luck on Our Side for St. Patrick’s Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday featured plenty of clouds for Bowling Green and points southeast, although we did work in some sunshine, especially to the north and west. After some fog in the morning, much of our Thursday looks nice...and warm!

Unseasonably warm for the rest of the work week

Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s- lower 70s. More widespread rain moves in on Friday and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The weekend starts cooler with highs in the 50s for our final day of winter. Spring officially Sunday and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. We warm into the 70s Monday with quiet weather hanging on before showers and thunderstorms return for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 71. Low 53. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Breezy. High 68. Low 44. Winds S at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers ending early, then mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 59. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 84 (1945)

Record Low: 12 (1900)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.13″ (-1.26″)

Yearly Precip: 12.75″ (+2.65″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 8.3 (High - Trees)

