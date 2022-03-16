Advertisement

Luck on Our Side for St. Patrick’s Day!

Showers and a few storms likely Friday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday featured plenty of clouds for Bowling Green and points southeast, although we did work in some sunshine, especially to the north and west. After some fog in the morning, much of our Thursday looks nice...and warm!

Unseasonably warm for the rest of the work week

Thursday is St. Patrick’s day and we are getting really lucky with our weather. Look for clouds and sun with highs in the upper 60s- lower 70s. More widespread rain moves in on Friday and an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. The weekend starts cooler with highs in the 50s for our final day of winter. Spring officially Sunday and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. We warm into the 70s Monday with quiet weather hanging on before showers and thunderstorms return for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm. High 71. Low 53. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. Breezy. High 68. Low 44. Winds S at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers ending early, then mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 59. Low 38. Winds W at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 66

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 84 (1945)

Record Low: 12 (1900)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.13″ (-1.26″)

Yearly Precip: 12.75″ (+2.65″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 5.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 38 / Small Particulate Matter: 41)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 8.3 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Tristan Settles
FBI joins search for missing Logan County 11-year-old
BGPD shooting
BGPD respond to suspected shooting at Lampkin Park
Willliam C. Jones, 22, of Henderson, Ky arrested in Edmonson Co. theft case
Security camera alerts Edmonson Co. property owner of early morning theft
Suspects in $1,500 BG Theft
Crime Stoppers: $1,500 Theft
Former LMPD Officer Katie Crews has been charged in connection to the officer-involved shooting...
Former LMPD officer charged in relation to restaurant owner David ‘YaYa’ McAtee’s death

Latest News

Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and T-storms
Severe Weather Risk
Scattered showers, windy weather, and the chance for severe storms
Storms possible Friday
Storms possible Friday
Friday storm impacts
Mild through this evening, but storms possible Friday!
First Alert
Luckily We’re Dry & Warm for St. Patrick’s Day, But Storm Chances Return Tomorrow