McKnight Named to NABC All-District Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight was tabbed to the NABC All-District First-Team, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday morning. The teams were selected by NABC-member head coaches in Division I.

NABC Districts are organized by league and Conference USA is designated as the 11th District.

This is the first honor of the kind for the Shelbyville, Ky., native, following up his First-Team All-C-USA designation.

Under head coach Rick Stansbury, at least one Hilltopper has earned first or second team recognition in each of his six years at the helm. Justin Johnson (2016-17 second team, 2017-18 first team), Darius Thompson (2017-18 second team), Jared Savage (2019-20 second team), Taveion Hollingsworth (2019-20 first team, 2020-21 second team) and Charles Bassey (2018-19 and 2020-21 first team) join McKnight as NABC All-District honorees under Stansbury.

Dating back to the 1949-50 season, WKU Hilltopper Basketball has now had 47 NABC honorees in its history.

McKnight started all 32 games for the Hilltoppers, averaging 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 36.3 minutes per game. He shot 47% from the field and 77.3% from the charity stripe. The guard was sixth in the league in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage and second in assists per game.

McKnight ended the season fifth on WKU’s assists in a single season list with a total of 176.

