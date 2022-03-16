Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear arguments over ballot question

(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A challenge to Marsy’s Law is among cases that will be heard this week by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Court says justices will hear arguments in four cases on today and Thursday in their chambers at the Capitol.

The cases include one that questions whether the ballot question for Marsy’s Law was legally sufficient.

Voters approved the amendment in 2020.

It called for adding a series of crime victims’ rights to Kentucky’s Constitution.

Three other cases that deal with a variety of law issues will also be heard.

