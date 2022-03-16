Warren Central boys headed to Rupp Arena

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Dragon’s are off and headed to Lexington.

The team and staff left around 11 this morning to compete in the KHSAA “Sweet Sixteen” Tournament.

Students were not at school since today was an educational day for teachers, but that did not stop the Dragon spirit.

Family members and fans gathered outside of the gym to send them off.

Lekeeshia Price says, “I mean these kids...some of them work and they have to go to school and keep their grades up, and to be able to have this on the positive side to meet a lot of people. Hopefully colleges and scholarships will look at them for this week, and just see what their next process in life’s going to be. So with this week right here, it’s life changing. It’s not just a game...it is life changing.”

This is the first time Warren Central is back in Lexington after the tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Shooting guard for the Dragons Jaiden Lawrence says his team is prepared for this moment.

“We’ll hopefully win this whole thing and just bond with my team. The lights...don’t make them too big, but just enjoy the moment,” says Lawrence.

Warren Central plays tomorrow, March 17th at 10 A.M. Central Time where they face against Male High School in the first round.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.