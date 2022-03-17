Advertisement

Luckily We’re Dry & Warm for St. Patrick’s Day, But Storm Chances Return Tomorrow

Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s today
Warm today, storms tomorrow
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Top of the mornin’ to ya! Happy St. Patrick’s Day. A foggy start to the day, but shaping up to be a nice afternoon.

  • It is a warm St. Patrick’s Day
  • Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow
  • A brief cool down for the final day of winter

More widespread rain moves in on Friday and with a few thunderstorms possible. We have a threat for strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Severe Risk
Severe Risk(WBKO)

We clear out Friday night setting us up for a cooler start to the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday, our final day of winter, will be in the mid to upper 50s. Spring officially Sunday and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. We warm into the 70s Monday with quiet weather hanging on before showers and thunderstorms return for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BGPD shooting
BGPD respond to suspected shooting at Lampkin Park
Willliam C. Jones, 22, of Henderson, Ky arrested in Edmonson Co. theft case
Security camera alerts Edmonson Co. property owner of early morning theft
Antonio Wilson
Smiths Grove man convicted of murder by complicity
Suspects in $1,500 BG Theft
Crime Stoppers: $1,500 Theft

Latest News

Storms possible today!
Storms possible today!
PM threats
FIRST ALERT: Storms could fire up quickly this evening.
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and T-storms
Severe Weather Risk
Scattered showers, windy weather, and the chance for severe storms
Storms possible Friday
Storms possible Friday