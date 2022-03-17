Luckily We’re Dry & Warm for St. Patrick’s Day, But Storm Chances Return Tomorrow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Top of the mornin’ to ya! Happy St. Patrick’s Day. A foggy start to the day, but shaping up to be a nice afternoon.

It is a warm St. Patrick’s Day

Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow

A brief cool down for the final day of winter

More widespread rain moves in on Friday and with a few thunderstorms possible. We have a threat for strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado.

Severe Risk (WBKO)

We clear out Friday night setting us up for a cooler start to the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday, our final day of winter, will be in the mid to upper 50s. Spring officially Sunday and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. We warm into the 70s Monday with quiet weather hanging on before showers and thunderstorms return for Tuesday into Wednesday.

