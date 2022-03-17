BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

This week’s JA People of Action features Ashley Sexton, CRA Assistant at Limestone Bank. Ashley is currently teaching JA Our Community to a group of 2nd graders at North Jackson Elementary. JA Our Community uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Ashley’s favorite thing about JA is, “working with the kids!” She also said, “Junior Achievement gives me the opportunity to work with kids and teach them about what a community is and how it is really supposed to work. I love seeing the excitement in their faces over a job well done! I also love seeing when they get frustrated at the idea of taxes. It’s so funny! They realize that is how the policeman and the fireman has to get paid and it’s not so bad.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

