William Unseld and his son, Kade, return their bond to Rupp Arena

In 12 seasons as the Warren Central Dragons head coach, William Unseld is in a unique situation he’s never been in before.

Unseld’s son, Kade, is currently a sophomore for the Dragons, starting all 29 games in the regular season. But Kade has been by his dad’s side well before he first suited up in a Warren Central jersey.

“He really took those final four losses to heart in the Final Four in 2018 and 2019 as if he played them. He’s been in the gym all his life since he was two weeks old,” William Unseld said.

Fast forward a few years and a couple of growth spurts later, Kade’s childhood dream has come to fruition just as he planned.

“When we lost at state, I was always crying with the older guys. It’s always fun. But, it’s more fun to be a player,” Kade said.

The 2020-21 season has been one to remember for Kade. In those 29 games, he averaged north of nine points and four rebounds per game. His efforts helped lead the Dragons to 14th district and 4th region championships.

“You know, he’s very confident in himself. But, I do have to pull him back sometimes to tell him to slow down. There’s no doubt I’m harder on him. But, sometimes they see how hard I coach because it allows me to coach them hard,” Coach Unseld said.

Kade has had to learn how to separate dad from coach.

“I had to get used to him talking to me as coach and not dad, so I had to get used to him getting onto me. I don’t take it to heart, because I know it’s coach and not dad.”

Coach Unseld even leans on his assistant, like Leland Taylor, to help maintain a healthy father and son relationship.

“Coach Unseld doesn’t want to constantly berate Kade, so he’ll ask me and the other coaches to pick another shot or slow the ball down and see the pass a little better,” Taylor said.

Kade will look to keep his confidence against a battle-tested Louisville Male Bulldogs squad in Rupp Arena, but he’ll enter the court just like those before himself.

“We’ll be out early to get the jitters off and enjoy the moment.”

The Dragons tip-off against Male at 10 a.m. CT in Rupp Arena on Thursday to open the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament.

