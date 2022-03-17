Advertisement

WKU Adds Monday Game Against No. 10 Arkansas on The Hill

BOWLING GREEN, KY - MAY12: GAME 3 of Conference USA Softball Tournament on May 12, 2021 at WKU...
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU and Arkansas both had games canceled due to weather in the past week, the teams will now get one back as the Razorbacks visit the WKU Softball Complex on Monday, March 21. First pitch between the pair of squads receiving attention in the national polls is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

Arkansas marks the fourth SEC team on the Hilltoppers’ schedule in 2022, joining [RV] Texas A&M, [RV] Ole Miss and No. 2 Alabama.

Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch – 5 p.m. CT. Tickets will be available by walk up only. A flexible ticket package voucher can also be used. Tickets at the gate will cost $5 for adults and $3 for youth ages 12 and under.

The game will be available on WKU Athletics’ primary stream via the Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network (HSSN) Facebook Live. The direct link can be found HERE.

UPDATED SCHEDULE FOR THIS WEEK

Wednesday – nothing

Thursday – nothing

Friday – 6 p.m. vs. UTEP

Saturday – 1 p.m. vs. UTEP

Sunday – 1 p.m. vs. UTEP

Monday – 6 p.m. vs. No. 10 Arkansas

