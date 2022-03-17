WKU Football Announces 2022 Spring Practice Schedule, Spring Game Date

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has announced the dates of its 2022 Spring Ball practice schedule, which will begin on Tuesday, March 22. Fourth-year head coach Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers will hold 14 practices leading up to the 2022 Spring Game on Saturday, April 23.

Fans will be able to attend the Spring Game with free admission. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with additional details surrounding the spring game set to be released at a later date.

WKU Football 2022 Spring Practices

Tuesday, March 22

Thursday, March 24

Saturday, March 26

Tuesday, March 29

Thursday, March 31

Saturday, April 2

Tuesday, April 5

Thursday, April 7

Saturday, April 9

Tuesday, April 12

Thursday, April 14

Friday, April 15

Tuesday, April 19

Thursday, April 21

Saturday, April 23 (Spring Game – 2 p.m. CT)

Helton has posted a 23-16 record over his first three years with the Hilltoppers while reaching a bowl game in each season. WKU finished the 2021 campaign with a 9-5 (7-1 C-USA) record, earning the Conference USA East Division title and a win over App State in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The Hilltoppers are slated to begin their 2022 campaign with a home contest against Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

