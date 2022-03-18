Advertisement

BGPD respond to suspected shooting at Lampkin Park

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police investigate a suspected shooting at Lampkin Park.

A witness told authorities he and the victim came to the park to play basketball.

Authorities say the witness told them they were sitting in a car until an unknown man came to them demanding money.

That’s when police say the suspect shot the victim in the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect drove off in a gray kia.

Police say the cameras did not capture the shooting, due to the glare from nearby lights.

