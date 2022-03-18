Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Storms could fire up quickly this evening.

Strong winds, large hail, and a low threat for isolated tornadoes are the main concerns.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overcast skies for most of us this afternoon! However, things could take a turn quickly as we head into this evening and night.

PM threats
PM threats(wbko)

A strong cold front approaching us from the west will bring us strong to severe storms later. You’ll need to have a way to stay weather aware! Main threats include strong winds gusting around 40mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado especially for areas along and west of I-65. This round of rain starts at our western counties first around 6pm before traveling to the heart of South Central KY around 7pm. It’ll then push towards our eastern counties and become less potent by then. We should be clear from any severe weather threats by tonight at 11pm.

Tomorrow will be a cooler and gloomy day, with lots of clouds and some light rain possible. This weather is perfect for our last day of winter. Spring officially begins on Sunday, with sunshine and warmer temperatures returning. Next week starts dry and warm, but some heavier rain could return by mid week.

Storms possible today!

