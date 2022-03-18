Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Patrick McKinney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Patrick McKinney owner of the South Cow Food Truck has always called Bowling Green home.

“Helping the community and being of service was instilled in Patrick from a young age,” said Russell Carter a childhood friend of McKinney. “He does things not for the limelight, or to get attention, but actually, just to help people.”

“I feel like that everything I do to help my town, helps my children, helps my grandchildren one day, helps, you know, people behind, it’s just all good,” said McKinney.

After the devastation left behind by the December tornadoes, McKinney thought of ways to give back from fundraisers to help businesses to distributing free plates of food to those in need.

“So I thought if there’s anything I can do to help get these people back to work, and what I hoped it would create would be others following in my footsteps to do the same because, you know, I’m doing what I can, I feel like it’s very little, I feel like, I wish I could do more,” said McKinney. “When the tornado happened, I saw everyone come together, I saw people not see a person’s, you know, financial status, or their ethnic background or any of that it was just people coming together to help people, and it was amazing.”

“Patrick has he’s made it happen, it’s so hard to take that leap of faith when you’re when you got bills and everything and but he did, you know, he took a chance on his dream,” said Carter, adding he is proud of his friend.

“It’s very exciting especially because my kids get to see this, if ever there was something that I get to leave my children is that they got to see what I’m doing, they got to see the genuineness of it, and the impact that it’s made,” said McKinney on being nominated as a hometown hero.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000