Vanderbilt warns students, staff about man ‘fondling women’ near campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Police investigate “multiple reports” of a man “fondling women” on Thursday night.

The university alerted students and staff about incidents occurring near 21st Ave. S and West End. Emergency personnel were called to the area and advised students and staff to avoid the area. The suspect was seen wearing a red jacket, baseball cap, and a dark-colored backpack.

This incident is happening as students return to campus from Spring Break. Vanderbilt University Police have sent two alerts through its Alert VU system, saying there were multiple reports of an individual fondling women.

Vanderbilt administrators believe this man is fondling women (Vanderbilt)

Because of that, officers have been actively searching the area and are stepping up patrols on the campus.

Earlier this week, a man allegedly attacked a female student, pulling her to the ground by her hair and stealing her cell phone.

The incident had students on edge.

“Those are honestly moments of my day that I look forward to just to relax..it sounds silly but those are like sacred moments that I will be on high alert now,” one student named Noel said.

“I mean we were walking last night and we both were kind of on high alert the whole night and all of our friends were like should we drive instead of walk just to be safe,” another student said.

“I have been more cautious on campus and have been looking around more especially because of the updates,” one student named Raymond said.

Additionally, on January 31, three women reported being groped by a man on campus near the 25th Avenue garage. As a result, Vanderbilt Police are reminding students to avoid isolated or dark areas on campus and check for their updates, here.

Vanderbilt officials issued the following statement:

At Vanderbilt, we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety of each and every member of our community. Acts of sexual assault in any context are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We are committed to holding perpetrators accountable. The sexual assaults reported on March 16 and March 17 remain under investigation and VUPS is working with the Metro Nashville Police Department, surrounding universities, and our community to gather information and identify the suspect. We have also enacted enhanced safety and security measures including increasing patrols on and around our campus and are encouraging our community to immediately report any behavior or incidents of a criminal or safety concern to VUPS. VUPD has determined that the suspect in each of the incidents reported on March 16 and March 17 is the individual pictured in the attached flier. The suspect was last seen Thursday evening just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of 21st Ave S. and West End Ave. wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, baseball cap, black and white checkered shoes, and dark-colored backpack. We ask that anyone who sees this individual please immediately dial 911 or contact VUPD at615-421-1911.

