Dragons return to Sweet 16 semifinals following comeback win over Murray

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three long years, the Dragons are blowing fire back into the KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals.

Warren Central returns to the final four following another comeback win Friday night over the Murray High Tigers, 54-48. The Dragons didn’t the take until the fourth quarter, but they never trailed from there, effectively punching their ticket back into the semifinals.

“We’re playing in the final day of the regular season. It doesn’t get much better than that,” Dragons head coach William Unseld said.

Jaiden Lawrence had a team-high `13 points, while Omari Glover was right behind him with 11. Izayiah Villafuerte nearly notched a double-double with nine points and a team-high seven assists.

Warren Central hasn’t been to a state championship game since 2005, and they haven’t won a title since 2004.

The Dragons will battle Covington Catholic on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. C.T. back inside of Rupp Arena. Should they win, they would play either George Rogers Clark or Lincoln County in the state championship game at 6 p.m. C.T.

