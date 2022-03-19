Ebenezer Griffith looks to conquer the top of boxing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Louisville native Ebenezer Griffith came down to Bowling Green after graduating high school and started boxing at BGKY Boxing, since then it’s just been uphill.

He climbed up the local boxing charts in Kentucky. Then competed in the boxing nationals in Shreveport, Louisana, jumping to the number one rank in the Bluegrass and number seven in the United States.

“It’s a so very rewarding feeling,” Griffith said. “We’ve worked very very hard over the past few years since I was about 12 years old, we’ve just been constantly working, working towards a goal of becoming a ranked boxer.”

When Eb joined BGKY Boxing, his trainer Zhock Mason knew there was something special.

“It’s been over a year now working with him and he still has that same energy still runs to the gym three miles every day, dripping sweat,” Mason said. “He’s just a really, really hard worker one hardest workers I’ve ever seen”

On Saturday, March 19, Griffith will put his number one spot to the test, fighting the number nine ranked boxer in the country Alfredo Gonzalez at the BGKY Boxing Spring Championships.

The goal isn’t just the top of Kentucky, it’s all over the world.

“I want to be number one in the US. I want to get on Team USA, eventually, find the Olympics to win a gold medal. Bring it back to Bowling Green, Kentucky.” Griffith said.

BGKY Boxing’s Spring Championships begin at 3:30 pm Saturday, March 18. You can get tickets at the door until they’re sold out or at this like here.

