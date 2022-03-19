FEMA assistance: How to file appeal in cases of rejection

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The deadline to register for FEMA assistance was Monday, but officials say people can still appeal if they were denied.

Representative Issa Mansaray said they are still looking to help as many people as possible.

If you are in the system, they want you to call anytime to ask for more funds where they are needed.

He said if you have been denied registration, you can still appeal for 60 days after receiving the denial.

“Send in a letter or statement to FEMA stating why you are appealing,” Mansaray said.

He also said that if you were denied, the reason is usually something small like a missing document.

Mansaray said in addition to an appeal letter, you will need proof of your identity, proof of owning your home, or proof you lived in your home for a major part of the year before the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes struck Kentucky.

You will also need letters from your insurance company.

They have information on how to write an appeal on their website.

If any of your documents were lost in the tornadoes, you can find out how to replace them here.

To sign up for aid, go to disasterassistance.gov.

You can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

