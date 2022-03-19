Advertisement

A quiet close for winter!

Temperatures cold tonight, but warmer tomorrow.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a gloomy Saturday so far! We’ve seen dreary conditions this afternoon - which makes for a perfect, but quiet close for the Winter season.

Sunday forecast
Sunday forecast(wbko)

More warmth and sunshine awaits as we kick off our Spring season! Sunday will start a bit cool with temperatures in the upper 40s, but we’ll quickly climb to more spring-like conditions by the afternoon! Pleasant weather lasts us into the start of the work week. Monday will be the warmest day ahead with highs soaring into the low 70s. If you have any outdoor chores, get them done by then! Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by Tuesday. They’ll become less widespread and less numerous as we get through the 2nd half of the work week. Friday will feature partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures back in the mid 50s.

Now that we’re strolling into the Spring season, it’s important to know that it also comes at a price. We’re tracking high levels of pollen through the rest of week due to trees. So if you suffer from allergies, now is the time to stock up on those medications!

Allergies
Allergies(wbko)

