UK college of medicine Bowling Green campus celebrates first match day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The inaugural class of fourth-year students at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus gathered at the Bowling Green Square to learn the location of their residency program in front of mentors, instructors, peers and family members on Friday.

“It’s just been an amazing day, and we saw lots of folks jumping up and down, lots of happy tears, and we could not be prouder, happier for this class,” Dr. Todd Cheever, the Associate Dean of the UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus said.

22 students are graduating from this program. One is from Bowling Green, and found out she is getting to complete her residency at UK in Lexington.

“It is out of this world, it is something that I have never experienced or never even prepped myself for, you know, we’ve been planning for this moment for four years and I’m from Bowling Green so it’s just a once in a lifetime experience to be here and be part of the first class on this campus and every dream that I ever had came true,” Caitlyn Galloway said.

Galloway plans to continue her education in child psychiatry.

“When they applied here to come here for medical school five years ago, we didn’t have a building, you know, they came here on faith that we would have an amazing facility, which we do, and that we would provide a world-class medical education, which we have. So, they truly are pioneers in so many ways,” Dr. Cheever said.

