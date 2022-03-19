Warren Central advances to KHSAA Sweet 16 championship game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons advance to the KHSAA Sweet 16 title game after a comeback win over the Covington Catholic Colonels, 61-58, in the second semifinal game on Saturday.

Warren Central had multiple leads in the first half before the Colonels dominated the second quarter, leading by nine at halftime.

Evan Ipsaro scored 22 points for the Colonels in the first half before being limited to just eight in the second half. Warren Central wouldn’t retake the lead until about four minutes left in the game thanks to a Chappelle Whitney 3-pointer from the corner to make it 53-52.

Covington Catholic took one more lead before the Dragons trailed away from there. Whitney finished the day with a team-high 21 points.

The Dragons will face top-ranked team George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m. CT back on the floor at Rupp Arena. A win would give Warren Central their first state championship since 2004.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.