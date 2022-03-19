Advertisement

Warren Central advances to KHSAA Sweet 16 championship game

Warren Central advances to title game
Warren Central advances to title game(Mohammad Ahmad)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons advance to the KHSAA Sweet 16 title game after a comeback win over the Covington Catholic Colonels, 61-58, in the second semifinal game on Saturday.

Warren Central had multiple leads in the first half before the Colonels dominated the second quarter, leading by nine at halftime.

Evan Ipsaro scored 22 points for the Colonels in the first half before being limited to just eight in the second half. Warren Central wouldn’t retake the lead until about four minutes left in the game thanks to a Chappelle Whitney 3-pointer from the corner to make it 53-52.

Covington Catholic took one more lead before the Dragons trailed away from there. Whitney finished the day with a team-high 21 points.

The Dragons will face top-ranked team George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m. CT back on the floor at Rupp Arena. A win would give Warren Central their first state championship since 2004.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Tristan Settles
Missing 11-year-old found safe, investigation ongoing
A Nelson County family filed a $650 million lawsuit after they say a hospital falsified...
Nelson Co. family files $650M lawsuit for ‘forced quarantine’ after alleged fake COVID result
Dragons fall in state championship game
Warren Central falls to GRC, 43-42, in state title game
The Murray State Racers beat the San Francisco Dons in overtime 92-87 on Thursday night, March...
Murray State 1 win away from longest winning streak in nation

Latest News

Dragons Final Sweet 16
Dragons Final Sweet 16
Dragons fall in state championship game
Warren Central falls to GRC, 43-42, in state title game
Ebenezer Griffith
Ebenezer Griffith looks to conquer the top of boxing
Warren Central advances to semifinals
Dragons return to Sweet 16 semifinals following comeback win over Murray