Warren Central falls to GRC, 43-42, in state title game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons lost the state title, 43-42, in a nail-biter against George Rogers Clark at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Saturday night.

The Dragons went 1-2 at the line with three seconds left to give the Cardinals a 4th quarter comeback to win the state title.

Both teams went back and forth throughout most of the game. Warren Central trailed by one at halftime before tying the game in the second half and retaking the lead. They sported a five-point fourth quarter lead until GRC took advantage of an 8-0 run mostly thanks to points off of turnovers.

Despite shooting 42 percent from the field, the Cardinals were able to use enough defense to keep the game close enough.

The Warren Central Dragons advanced to the KHSAA Sweet 16 title game after a comeback win over the Covington Catholic Colonels, 61-58, in the second semifinal game on Saturday.

Warren Central hasn’t won a title since 2004. Saturday marked their first title game since 2005.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.