Paint Her Story inspires young women for Women’s History Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to celebrate Women’s History Month but also encourage young women, two non-profits, For a Real Change and Light of Chance teamed up to Paint Her Story

“When we paint, it’s kind of like celebrating them, and talking about it is also really important too,” says Shiloh Peterson, a participant of the event.

“I came over here because I really wanted to paint about like, women and since it’s like, Women’s History Month, and it seemed really interesting to do,” she also adds.

Girls in grades fifth through 12th grade were able to register for the event in person or virtually. The event encourages those participating to visualize their own stories while also potentially making new friendships.

“I think it’s kind of cool and stuff that a lot of girls came together and did this,” says Ollie Sartor, a participant in the event.

Some of the girls say it is important to recognize the impact women in history have had and also promote support for one another.

“I feel like women need to really stick together like this year, like a lot of them are like bringing each other down instead of rising each other up,” says Vayani Tarrent, another participant in the event.

The girls were able to paint canvases that depicted friendship with well-known artist Alice Waddell.

