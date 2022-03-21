Advertisement

A Marvelous First Monday of Spring

Today will be the warmest day of the week
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring has sprung! The good news is today will be the nicest day of the week. The bad news is today will be the nicest day of the week.

  • Sunny and warm today
  • Periods of heavy rain Tuesday
  • A cooling trend is on the way

High clouds will increase today, but it will be warm with highs in the lower 70s. Tonight those clouds thicken up and it turns breezy, keeping our overnight lows mild. Tomorrow is a good day to have the rain gear. Periods of heavy rain are possible!

Rain Chance
Rain Chance(WBKO)

Some showers linger on Wednesday, with the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. We will keep a slight chance of showers around for late week, otherwise it will start to get cooler with highs only in the 50s. I know it’s officially spring, but I’d hold off from planting any sensitive flowers or produce. Temperatures look to drop to that freezing mark Saturday night.

Avg. Spring Freeze
Avg. Spring Freeze(WBKO)

