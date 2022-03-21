Advertisement

Mike Tyson selling ear-shaped cannabis edibles

Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.
Mike Tyson's cannabis gummy products, 'Mike Bites,' come in the shape of an ear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mike Tyson’s latest cannabis edible has a tongue-in-cheek reference to a body part.

The legendary boxer’s gummy products, “Mike Bites,” come in the shape of an ear.

It is a joking reference to Tyson’s infamous 1997 heavyweight championship match against Evander Holyfield. At one point in the fight, Tyson bit off a small chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson was disqualified immediately afterward, and that moment became one of the most bizarre moments in boxing history.

“These ears actually taste good!” Tyson tweeted about the product.

As for Tyson and Holyfield, they have long reconciled since the fight.

In 2014, when Holyfield made it into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, Tyson gave the induction speech.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Conner
KSP arrest man on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening
BGPD K9 officer passes away
Bowling Green Police mourn loss of K9 officer
Two bills that came as the result of the pandemic and were vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear have...
Ky. legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on bill ending pandemic emergency
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Cash express robbery
BGPD need help searching for suspects following robbery at Cash Express

Latest News

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
Prosecutors say the former Vanderbilt nurse's negligence led to the death of a patient, but...
Trial begins for nurse accused of reckless homicide in patient's death
Baby formula maker Abbott recalled various lots of three popular powdered infant formulas in...
FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula
The outbreak of violent storms turned deadly after a 73-year-old Texas woman was killed when...
At least 18 tornadoes reportedly touch down in Texas, Oklahoma