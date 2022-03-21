New Bowling Green business offers transportation by limousine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new limousine service has come to Bowling Green and you can book your ride now! The owner of the company, Jeffrey Jordan, now lives in Bowling Green and is excited to give this unique opportunity to the community.

“We love people, and so we just wanted to bring this to our community, and show our community that we’re here for you guys in any type of way, you know, transport you from Nashville or to Louisville, or birthday parties, whatever the case may be,” Jordan said.

There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on March 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend. It is located at 325 Emmett Avenue in Bowling Green.

“For everybody coming out seeing our limo, we’re gonna have our limo and our car, and people can look inside and things like that. We’re gonna provide lunch, it’s gonna be provided,” Jordan explained.

For more information on how to book a ride you can go to bglimousine.com.

