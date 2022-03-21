Advertisement

New Bowling Green business offers transportation by limousine

BG Limousine Company Grand Opening
By Katey Cook
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new limousine service has come to Bowling Green and you can book your ride now! The owner of the company, Jeffrey Jordan, now lives in Bowling Green and is excited to give this unique opportunity to the community.

“We love people, and so we just wanted to bring this to our community, and show our community that we’re here for you guys in any type of way, you know, transport you from Nashville or to Louisville, or birthday parties, whatever the case may be,” Jordan said.

There will be a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on March 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and anyone is welcome to attend. It is located at 325 Emmett Avenue in Bowling Green.

“For everybody coming out seeing our limo, we’re gonna have our limo and our car, and people can look inside and things like that. We’re gonna provide lunch, it’s gonna be provided,” Jordan explained.

For more information on how to book a ride you can go to bglimousine.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Conner
KSP arrest man on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening
BGPD K9 officer passes away
Bowling Green Police mourn loss of K9 officer
Two bills that came as the result of the pandemic and were vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear have...
Ky. legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on bill ending pandemic emergency
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Cash express robbery
BGPD need help searching for suspects following robbery at Cash Express

Latest News

Nominees chosen to fill two judicial vacancies in Kentucky
Kentucky to receive $75 million for disaster recovery
KY to receive $75 million for long term disaster recovery
Magistrate Town Hall Meeting
Sixth District magistrate candidates town hall meeting
Co-op Market Ribbon Cutting
Hotel Inc's Delafield Co-op market holds ribbon cutting for store
Annual Woman's Conference
Annual Women Conference