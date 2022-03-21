Advertisement

Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

More than 50 people were hurt in shootings this weekend. (CNN/METRO VIDEO SERVICES/MITCH NOVICK/VIRGINIAN-PILOT/FAMILY PHOTOS/KPRC/KTVT/WFAA/KATV/WRAL/WTKR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police said 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas, and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue.

Police said nine other people were taken to hospitals in stable condition. No arrests have been announced.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival, and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Conner
KSP arrest man on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening
BGPD K9 officer passes away
Bowling Green Police mourn loss of K9 officer
Two bills that came as the result of the pandemic and were vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear have...
Ky. legislature overrides Beshear’s veto on bill ending pandemic emergency
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Cash express robbery
BGPD need help searching for suspects following robbery at Cash Express

Latest News

A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Police say a 21-year-old woman was driving while impaired when she hit and killed two...
Woman arrested after deadly crash that killed 2 Pa. troopers
Prosecutors say the former Vanderbilt nurse's negligence led to the death of a patient, but...
Trial begins for nurse accused of reckless homicide in patient's death
Baby formula maker Abbott recalled various lots of three popular powdered infant formulas in...
FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula
The outbreak of violent storms turned deadly after a 73-year-old Texas woman was killed when...
At least 18 tornadoes reportedly touch down in Texas, Oklahoma